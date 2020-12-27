 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richard Kristoff

Richard Kristoff

{{featured_button_text}}
Richard Kristoff

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Richard Kristoff, 90, of Schererville, IN, passed away on December 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Sharon; beloved children: Laurie Kristoff, Amy Kristoff, Starla (Michael) Petroski, Sandra (Joe) Frevele, Stacy (Don) Karney, dear grandchildren: Matthew, Kristen, Nathan, Zachary, Jordan, Blair, two dear great-grandchildren: caring sister-in-law: Shirley Kristoff, special friends: Dick (Dori) Leonhard, Jerry (Shirley) Gasvoda, and numerous family and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Julius and Pauline, and his brothers Julius and Basil.

Due to COVID-19 all services for Richard are private.

Richard was the past owner / operator of Burger Supermarkets. Richard loved playing golf with his golf buddies, and had 10 hole in one's in his life.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts