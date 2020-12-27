SCHERERVILLE, IN - Richard Kristoff, 90, of Schererville, IN, passed away on December 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Sharon; beloved children: Laurie Kristoff, Amy Kristoff, Starla (Michael) Petroski, Sandra (Joe) Frevele, Stacy (Don) Karney, dear grandchildren: Matthew, Kristen, Nathan, Zachary, Jordan, Blair, two dear great-grandchildren: caring sister-in-law: Shirley Kristoff, special friends: Dick (Dori) Leonhard, Jerry (Shirley) Gasvoda, and numerous family and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Julius and Pauline, and his brothers Julius and Basil.

Due to COVID-19 all services for Richard are private.

Richard was the past owner / operator of Burger Supermarkets. Richard loved playing golf with his golf buddies, and had 10 hole in one's in his life.

