DeMOTTE, IN - Richard Kritlow, age 88 of DeMotte, IN, formerly of Gary, passed away on October 14, 2020 surrounded by loving family members. He was born August 28, 1932 in Gary, IN. Richard was a Navy, Korean War Veteran. He retired from Olson Cadillac after 35 years of service and 20 years at Enterprise. He was a devoted Husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Rosemarie of 68 years; daughter Diana (Jack) Haberlin; sons: Rick, Ron (Sarah), and Roger (Carrie) Kritlow. He will be missed by nine grandchildren, one great grandchild, and many nieces, nephews and family. His most enjoyable pastime included creating memories with his family and friends at the Lake.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com