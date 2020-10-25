 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richard Kritlow

Richard Kritlow

{{featured_button_text}}

DeMOTTE, IN - Richard Kritlow, age 88 of DeMotte, IN, formerly of Gary, passed away on October 14, 2020 surrounded by loving family members. He was born August 28, 1932 in Gary, IN. Richard was a Navy, Korean War Veteran. He retired from Olson Cadillac after 35 years of service and 20 years at Enterprise. He was a devoted Husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Rosemarie of 68 years; daughter Diana (Jack) Haberlin; sons: Rick, Ron (Sarah), and Roger (Carrie) Kritlow. He will be missed by nine grandchildren, one great grandchild, and many nieces, nephews and family. His most enjoyable pastime included creating memories with his family and friends at the Lake.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts