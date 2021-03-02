Feb. 27, 1950 - Feb. 12, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Richard L. Bates, age 70, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 surrounded by his family. Rick, as he was affectionately known to family and friends, was born on February 27, 1950 to Mary Ann Betterton and Richard L. Bates.

Rick is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Susan (nee Prokopcio); son Aaron (Marie) Bates; daughter Nicole (Daniel) Cooper; granddaughters: Kaylee, Mackenzie, and Riley Cooper, and his buddy, Rebel.

Rick was a graduate of Morton High School and attended Indiana University Northwest. He married Susan on October 8, 1971 and made his residence in Hessville, IN. He worked at Inland/Arcelor Mittal for many years and retired in February 2015. Since retiring, Rick enjoyed spending his time attending cheer and sporting events for his granddaughters and playing catch in the backyard with Rebel. He enjoyed reading, discussing politics, and watching British sitcoms. He was an intelligent, sarcastic, loving man who truly would do anything for his family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

A mass will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 7132 Arizona Ave., Hammond, IN. Rev. Charles Mosely will officiate the service. Internment of cremains to follow at St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.