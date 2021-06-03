CROWN POINT, IN - Richard L. Foreman, age 68, of Crown Point, passed away May 29, 2021. He attended Lew Wallace High School. Rich was an employee of ArcelorMittal- Inland Steel for 48 years. He was an avid craftsman, a lover of science fiction and an optimistic dreamer. Foremost, he was a selfless and loving father and husband who devoted his life to his wife and children and was there to help everyone he met. Rich was preceded in death by his sisters: Terrie Fiacable, and Diana Jones. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 year, Phyllis Parini- Foreman; sons: Richard Foreman, Steven (Stephanie Smith) Foreman; twins: Phillip and Suzanne Foreman, daughter, Christine Foreman; sisters: Mary Lou (Joe) Marks, Donna Bunch; brothers: Robert (Brenda) Foreman, Bruce (Cathy) Foreman, John Foreman, many loving nieces, and nephews.