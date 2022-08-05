VALPARAISO - Richard L. Koeppen, 83, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was born June 27, 1939 in Valparaiso to Raymond A.C. and Gleda (Moore) Koeppen, graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1958, and received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue North Central along with AAS degrees in Industrial Engineering, and Supervision. Rich made his career with Boeing Aerospace in Tulsa, OK and Huntsville, AL. In recent years Rich has been a fixture at Morgan Blvd. and Erie Street as the school crossing guard because he was never content to "just sit at home". He was quite proud of this Valpo Police Dept. affiliation and chose to complete the Valparaiso Citizen Police Academy in 2008 to enhance his credentials. Always keenly aware of his social and civic responsibilities, Rich chose to donate over 14 gallons of blood to the Red Cross and received an Award of Merit from Joy Mfg. in Michigan City for implementing cost savings measures that topped $1 million. Faithful membership at Heritage Lutheran Church, various professional societies and the American Legion kept him grounded in service. Rich's humble nature, sense of community history, and "in the know" contacts always made for interesting conversation, which is what he seemed to relish the most.