Richard L. Neely

MUNSTER - Richard L. Neely, 82, of Munster, IN passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Rosemarie (nee Jurasevich) Neely; sons: Jeff (Dianne) Neely, and Brad (Nazera) Neely; grandchildren: Amanda (Brock) Martin, Jenna (Anthony) Nogosek, Taylor L. Travis and Matthew P. Travis II, whom they raised as their own son; great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Ben and Brady Martin and Noah, Adelynn, Neely, Leo and Finn Nogosek; sister-in-law, Helene A. Mores; brothers-in-law: Peter (Debra) Jurasevich and John Michael (Bridie) Jurasevich; nephews: John P. Jurasevich, Brandon (Deborah) Jurasevic; and niece, Bridie-Lauren Jurasevich; cousins; and many friends.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Eleanor and Kenneth Neely; brother, David L. Neely; and daughter, Lisa Helene Travis.

Rich graduated from Hammond High School class of 1958. He earned a football scholarship from Northwestern University and graduated in 1962. He completed his Masters and Plus-30 at Indiana and Purdue Universities respectively. He started his education career in 1962 at E.C. Roosevelt High School, teaching Social Studies, and coaching football and wrestling. He later led E.C. Central High School's Varsity Football Program as their first head coach, and retired after 37 years of service from the School City of East Chicago as a Dean of Students.

In 2004, he was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame.

Rich enjoyed golfing with friends, attending Northwestern Football games, traveling and spending time with family.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 2:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. Funeral will follow Monday, June 13, 2022, at noon, both at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with Pastor Donald Stock officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an honorable man who always wanted to do the right thing. He was known for the saying "if you can't be good, be careful". Rich touched many lives and was loved and respected by family and friends. "Memory Eternal".