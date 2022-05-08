Richard L. Pullo

Dec. 24, 1941 – April 30, 2022

LANSING - Richard "Dick" Pullo, age 80, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 30. Dick was a devoted husband and father.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Shirley (nee Christ) Pullo; his daughters: Patricia (Robert) Peters and Mary (Brian) Reidenga; his cherished grandchildren: Gianna and Michael Reidenga; and his sister, Adrienne (Randall) Weiss.

He was preceded in death by his beautiful

daughter, Julie Ann Pullo; and his brother, R. Edward Pullo.

Dick was a retiree having served Inland Steel for 43 years. Throughout his life he had a passion for road trips and sight-seeing and often spoke about the many destinations he and his wife visited. Whether it be the Chicago lakefront, Key West Florida, Niagara Falls or simply traveling to see the changing fall colors, driving was always his enjoyment. More recently his "field trips" took him back to his Indiana roots. Dick enjoyed reminiscing about growing up while he visited Hessville, Whiting and East Chicago.

Visitation with friends and family will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Closing prayers will be at the funeral home at 9:30 A.M. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, followed by proceeding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M., Father Mark Kalema officiating. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that a memorial donation be made to The Hospice of Calumet Area, 600 Superior Avenue, Munster, IN, 46321 or Ronald McDonald House Charities, in honor of Richard Pullo, at RMHC.org with a donation to RMHC Global Organization or a Chapter in the U.S. of your choice. www.schroederlauer.com