Richard L. "Rick" Casbon

Dec. 14, 1952 - Oct. 8, 2021

BOONE GROVE, IN - Richard L. "Rick" Casbon, 68, of Boone Grove, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021. He was born December 14, 1952 to Herbert & Evelyn (Stupeck) Casbon, and graduated from Boone Grove High School in 1972. Rick was a proud family farmer his entire life. He took special pride in competing with his show pigs at fairs and expositions and serving on the Porter County Fair Board. For nearly 20 years he also served as a custodian at the Hebron Schools and volunteered with the Boone Grove Fire Department.

Survivors include his siblings: Bill (Joan) Casbon of Boone Grove; Ron (Becky) Casbon of Little River, SC; Sharon Casbon of Boone Grove & Tom (Maggie) Casbon of Prosperity, SC; and many loving nieces, nephews & friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Connie Fry.

A visitation will be held Monday from 3:00–7:00 p.m. at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, Kouts. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with burial following at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso.

