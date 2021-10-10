BOONE GROVE, IN - Richard L. "Rick" Casbon, 68, of Boone Grove, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021. He was born December 14, 1952 to Herbert & Evelyn (Stupeck) Casbon, and graduated from Boone Grove High School in 1972. Rick was a proud family farmer his entire life. He took special pride in competing with his show pigs at fairs and expositions and serving on the Porter County Fair Board. For nearly 20 years he also served as a custodian at the Hebron Schools and volunteered with the Boone Grove Fire Department.