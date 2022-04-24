Jan. 22, 1940 - April 6, 2022

VALPARAISO - Richard L. Small (better known as Pop to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren), of 82 years old, passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side.

He loved to fish and garden, but most of all, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He proudly served in the Marine Corp. from 1958 - 1961. He was a former Vice President of Purchasing at Acme Steel. He was also a member of the Valparaiso Country Club where he enjoyed many rounds of golf with his friends and sons. He was a member of the St. Paul Church and was also a member of the St. Paul Church Men's Club.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy; his son, Jeffrey; and his daughter, Julie. Along with his mother, Joy Small (Pierce); and his father, Bruce Small.

He is survived by his son, Tom (Jennie); his much-loved grandchildren: Connor and Kyle (Melissa); two great-grandchildren: Natalie and Tyler. He is also survived by his loving siblings: Nancy, Pat, Sherry, and Larry.

Pop was loved by many and he will be sorely missed. We love you Pop, may you find peace celebrating with your loved ones in Heaven.

A memorial visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, with a 10:00 a.m. funeral mass. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating.

Donations may be made to the Small's Scholarship Fund via the Philanthropic Sorority Organization, "PSI Iota XI", which offer scholarships in the fields of speech and hearing. Please make checks payable to "PSI Iota XI" and in the memo field put "Small's Scholarship Fund".

Arrangements made by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc., Valparaiso, IN. (219) 462-3125