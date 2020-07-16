HIGHLAND, IN — Richard L. Tuck Sr., 83, of Highland, IN, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 13, 2020, with his wife by his side. He was born on February 10, 1937, and grew up in Hammond, IN. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara; son, Richard L. (Bonnie) Tuck Jr.; daughters, Cindy (Robert) Medrano and Cari (Donald) Hart, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, mother-in-law, Dorothy Nash; and numerous additional loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Doris, and brother Tom.