May 8, 1938—Dec. 2, 2022

OGDEN DUNES, IN—Richard Laczi, age 84, of Ogden Dunes, IN, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022.

He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Barbara (Jacob) Lemley of Ogden Dunes; and granddaughter, Adele.

Preceded in death by wife Sharon; parents, Richard and Helen Laczi.

Richard was a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School, Class of 1956. He retired from Inland Steel, where he worked in the Engineering Department. During this time, he joined Inland’s Ski Club and enjoyed skiing in Michigan, Wisconsin and Europe. It is also where he met the love of his life, his wife Sharon.

Richard was an avid photographer and enjoyed bicycling, fishing, basketball and big band music. He was a fan of the Chicago Bulls and Bears. He loved his family with all his heart, and he particularly enjoyed spoiling his granddaughter and pets.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Prayers will be said at 9:15 AM on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 AM at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368.

Interment to follow at St. John-St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

