Richard Lemos
EAST CHICAGO, IN - Richard Lemos, 74, of East Chicago, IN, passed away, Monday, November 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Irene (nee Leal) Lemos; two daughters: Marcella (Jose) Gonzalez and Nicole (Aaron) Alvarez; three grandchildren, A.J. and Adrianna Alvarez and Joaquin Gonzalez; siblings: late Jose Lemus, late Peter (Martha) Lemos, late Catherine (late Ruben) Adamez, Asencion "Jr" (Brenda) Lemos, Fred (Becky) Lemos, Mary (late Nick) Flesher and Pia Sepulveda; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Asencion and Juanita Lemos.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Fife Funeral Home, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN, with Msgr. John Siekierski officiating. Private cremation to follow. Visitation at the Fife Funeral Home will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. American Legion Post #369 will post colors 6:30 p.m. Friday. (Masks and social distancing will be required)
Richard was a retired pipefitter from Inland Steel Company and the city of East Chicago Parks Department and he was currently employed at ELG Metals in South Chicago, IL. He was a Vietnam U.S. Army veteran and a member of American Legion Allied Post #369. Richard was a devoted husband, loving father and doting grandfather. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, log on to www.fifefuneralhome.com
