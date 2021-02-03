Richard M. Brass

Richard is survived by his wife, Marsha; his daughters, Lisa (James) Kmetz and Cheryl Brass; his brother, James (Millie) Brass; his stepson, Gary (Michelle) Otis; his stepdaughter, Fuschia (Cornelius) Jones; his grandchildren: Hannah, Ethan, Logan, Preston, Kyle, Canei, Natalee, Aaron, Harlee and Charlee; his cousin, Joyce (Gilbert) Vallis; his nieces, Tammi, Jeanette and Stephanie; and nephews, James and Austin.

Richard was born on October 7, 1946, to Julius and Dorothy Brass and grew up in Hammond, Indiana. In 1967 he married Cynthia Vanrell (1967-1976) and they had two daughters, Lisa Michelle and Cheryl Marie. He played guitar in the rock band The Mojo's, in the 1960s; he was a police officer with the Gary Police Department from 1970-1981, and owner of The Buzz Stop bar in Calumet City, Illinois. In the mid-1980s he relocated to South Florida where he worked with the Miami Veterans Administration as a detective. He enjoyed his time in Florida, attending Miami Dolphins football games and participating in Civil War reenactments.