Richard M. Brass
Oct. 7, 1946 — Feb. 3, 2020
LOXAHATCHEE, FL — Richard M. Brass, 73, of Loxahatchee, Florida, passed away on February 3, 2020.
Richard is survived by his wife, Marsha; his daughters, Lisa (James) Kmetz and Cheryl Brass; his brother, James (Millie) Brass; his stepson, Gary (Michelle) Otis; his stepdaughter, Fuschia (Cornelius) Jones; his grandchildren: Hannah, Ethan, Logan, Preston, Kyle, Canei, Natalee, Aaron, Harlee and Charlee; his cousin, Joyce (Gilbert) Vallis; his nieces, Tammi, Jeanette and Stephanie; and nephews, James and Austin.
Richard was born on October 7, 1946, to Julius and Dorothy Brass and grew up in Hammond, Indiana. In 1967 he married Cynthia Vanrell (1967-1976) and they had two daughters, Lisa Michelle and Cheryl Marie. He played guitar in the rock band The Mojo's, in the 1960s; he was a police officer with the Gary Police Department from 1970-1981, and owner of The Buzz Stop bar in Calumet City, Illinois. In the mid-1980s he relocated to South Florida where he worked with the Miami Veterans Administration as a detective. He enjoyed his time in Florida, attending Miami Dolphins football games and participating in Civil War reenactments.
Services were held on February 9, 2020, at Palms West Funeral Home in Royal Palm Beach, Florida.