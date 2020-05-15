Richard M. "Czaszwicz" Case

Richard M. "Czaszwicz" Case

{{featured_button_text}}

CRETE, IL - Richard M. "Czaszwicz" Case, age 84 of Crete, IL passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Richard was a loving and caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his loving parents Frank and Martha (nee Lemanski) Czaszwicz, uncle Joseph Czaszwicz, brothers; Raymond Czaszwicz, Lawrence Czaszwicz, Clifford Czaszwicz, Benedict Czaszwicz, Edward "Czaszwicz" Case and sister Phyllis Czaszwicz.

Funeral services and burial for Richard will be private. Richard will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Richard was a clerk at Hollymatic Corporation for 30 years, he was a die hard Cubs fan and Detroit Lions fan. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend and he will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts