Richard M. Kruzan
Aug. 13, 1930 — June 5, 2021
Richard M. Kruzan, 90, passed away on June 5, 2021.
Born in East Chicago, he married Dolores Schumacher, of Hammond, on May 16, 1959.
Survived by his wife, Dolores; son, Mark (Sherry), of Bloomington; daughter, Karen (Steve) Schuelka, of Crown Point; and grandchildren, Sterk and Kira Schuelka.
He was preceded in death by his brother, James, and parents, Lester and Esther.
Please view his obituary and share memories at www.dignitymemorial.com.
