Richard M. Kruzan

Aug. 13, 1930 — June 5, 2021

Richard M. Kruzan, 90, passed away on June 5, 2021.

Born in East Chicago, he married Dolores Schumacher, of Hammond, on May 16, 1959.

Survived by his wife, Dolores; son, Mark (Sherry), of Bloomington; daughter, Karen (Steve) Schuelka, of Crown Point; and grandchildren, Sterk and Kira Schuelka.

He was preceded in death by his brother, James, and parents, Lester and Esther.

Please view his obituary and share memories at www.dignitymemorial.com.