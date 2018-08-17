MUNSTER, IN - Richard M. Monak, age 87, of Munster, IN passed away on Saturday August 11, 2018. Born April 18, 1931 to Michael and Anna Monak. He is survived by sister, Lilyan Monak of Munster; brother, Larry (Rose) Monak of Munster; nieces: Nancy Monak, Susan (Pete) Dakruiss and Diana Utley; great nieces: Sarah (Brad) Wittermood, and Emily Moore; great-great nieces: Alexandra and Madeline Wittermood.
Richard was a graduate of St. Mary Elementary School and Roosevelt High School in East Chicago class of 1949; graduate of Trine University Angola in 1953 with a Bachelors degree in Science.
Mr. Monak served in the Army 44th Chemical Smoke Co Heidelberg, Germany with an honorable discharge. He was employed at Cities Sevice Oil Company as a chemist. He retired from the East Chicago Sanitary District as head chemist. Richard was a member of Ripea, St. Thomas More Church, and a long-time member of St. Mary Church in East Chicago. Mass will be on Saturday August 18, 2018 at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with Fr. Mike Yadron officiating. There will be a visitation one-half hour before the Mass at the church. Interment will be at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN.