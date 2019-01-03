MERRILLVILLE, IN - Richard Marko Vrtikapa, age 91, of Merrillville, IN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marko and Bosiljka Vrtikapa; his beloved wife Rose Mary, and their daughters Karen and Susan Vrtikapa, brothers Mirko Vrtikapa, Steve (late Judith) Vrtikapa, Gordon Vrtikapa and sister Dessa Bogosian.
He is survived by two daughters: Kathy (Jay) Friedlander of Carmel, IN , Nancy (Tom) Allesee of Palm Coast, FL; five grandchildren: Susan, Michael and Karen Friedlander and Taylor and Tyler Allesee; sisters Olga (late Ted) Vukelich of Midland, PA, Anka (late Theodore) Rudman, and Milena (late George) Rudman of Valparaiso, and brother John (Sue) Vrtikapa of Hobart, sister-in-law Geraldine (late Mirko) Vrtikapa of Merrillville, IN; sister in-law Barbara (Jim) Shinovich of Crown Point and sister-in-law Sandra Jo (late Russell) Maranto of Harvey, IL; many nieces and nephews and Kumovi Nick Tarailo and Donna Blesich. Born in Gary, IN, Richard graduated from Emerson High School; after which he served in the Navy during WWII and worked 50 years for USSteel, Gary IN. Richard always had a smile, and was known for his polite, loving and helpful nature. Richard was a true gentleman in every sense of the word. Known as 'Uncle Richard' by many young people. He was a dedicated member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, and served on the church board for many years. He was a supporting member of the St. Sava Serbian Sisters, Karageorge Choir and St. Sava Historical Society and Lifeline of Chicago.
Visitation will be held at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN on Thursday, January 3, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Pomen Service at 7:30 PM, V. Rev. Marko Matic officiating. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 4, 2019 DIRECTLY at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, Merrillville, IN. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, 444 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60611 or St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, Merrillville, IN. For further information please contact Mileva or Dave at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 219-736-5840.Condolences may be offered by visiting www.mycalumetpark.com