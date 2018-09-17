VALPARAISO, IN - Richard Meyne, 86, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, September 16, 2018. He was born February 11, 1932 in Chicago, IL to Ralph and Isabelle (Richter) Meyne, graduated from Lew Wallace High School in Gary and served proudly with the U.S. Army in Korea. Richard was a lifelong bricklayer with B.A.C. Local #4 and member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Annual family fishing trips to Canada were legendary, but Richard's penchant for joke telling was infamous.
On May 10, 1952 he married Mary A. Leonard who preceded him in death in 2009. Richard continued his regular and reverent visits to her resting place for the past nine years. Survivors include their children: Karen (Don) Rowlett, David (Lori) Meyne, Robert (Coreen) Meyne, John (Lori) Meyne, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Thursday from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. A funeral mass will be held Friday beginning at 10:00 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 509 W. Division Rd., Valparaiso with entombment following at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Boone Grove Fire Department.