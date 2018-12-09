FOUNTAIN HEIGHTS, AZ - Richard Michael Carrabine, age 86 of Fountain Heights, AZ, previously of Bloomington, IN, Chicago Heights, IL passed away December 2, 2018. He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Center, Catholic Order of Forester University Club of IU, American Association of School Superintendents, IL, Association of School Administrators, Private Industry Council Cook County, Gary and Chicago Heights Kiwanis Clubs and Chicago Heights Chamber of Commerce. Richard worked in the Muncie, Gary, Tolleston Corporations, and Chicago Heights School District 206. He was a teacher, assistant principal, principal and superintendent for a total of 37 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife-Dolores, brothers, Leo, Martin, and Luke.
He is survived by his children, Therese, Kathleen (Lewis), Kevin, Dennis, Diane, Nancy (Thorsen) Keith; brothers-Eugene, John; sister, Mary (Rusca); sisters-in-law, Trish and Marty; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit with Richard's family on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 beginning with prayers at 9:15 at BURNS proceeding to Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 5885 Harrison St, Merrillville, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m.In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Parkinson's Foundation. https://parkinson.org/.
Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.