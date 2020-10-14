Richard Miller

CALUMET CITY, IL — Richard Miller, 75, of Calumet City, IL, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at St. James Manor in Crete, IL, after a brief stay. Originally from South Chicago, he also resided in Calumet City, Mount Prospect and Elk Grove Village over the years. He retired from Elk Grove Village-based Juno/Acuity Brand Lighting and was a graduate of CVS high school in Chicago, IL. An avid baseball and basketball fan, Rich enjoyed keeping meticulous game and player stats. He also loved watching classic movies and listening to the oldies, amassing quite a large library of DVDs and CDs. Rich had a soft spot in his heart for animals and would always pet or play with any furry friends he encountered.

Rich is survived by his sister, Karen (Ray) Marsh; niece, Tammy (Bryan) Paskewicz, niece, Kimberly (Robert) LaPat, and nephew Ray Allen (Angie) Marsh; as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Miller, and mother, Phyllis Czaszewicz.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Ave., Dyer, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Maria Goretti: 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN, on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Please arrive at the church 30 minutes early and be sure to wear a mask.