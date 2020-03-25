HAMMOND, IN - Richard (Moby) J. Eggrebecht Hammond, IN and Largo, FL 93 years old.

Richard passed away on March 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born at home in Calumet City, IL on December 12, 1926 to Fred and Maude Eggebrecht.

Richard is survived by his stepdaughters, Donna Goldasich, Julie (Rob) Klein, Connie (Mike) Kelley, and Jane (Lowell) Eagan, his daughter Lisa Eggebrecht as well as seven grandchild and six great grandchildren along with his companion, Florence Panchinsin.Rich was preceded in death by his wife Sandra (Pazdur), his parents Fred and Maude, brothers Fred and Ray, sister Grace Williamson, son-in-law Joseph Goldasich and grandson Conrad Eagan.

Growing up, Richard went to TF North and proudly served his country in WWII and served in the Korean wars as a paratrooper. He was given the opportunity to be recognized for his war efforts by experiencing the Honor Flight to Washington DC in which he took great pride in.