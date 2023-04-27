Jan. 10, 1927 - April 22, 2023
CROWN POINT, IN - Richard N. Johnson, age 96, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2023. He was born January 10, 1927, in Chicago, to the late Nels and the late Anna Johnson. He resided for many years on the southside of Chicago before moving to Elmhurst, IL and then to Demotte, IN. After Demotte, Richard moved to Wittenberg Village in Crown Point, IN.
Beloved husband of 70 years to Barbara (nee Haupt); loving father of Janice (Gail) Wernette, Jean (Bob) Foltin, Andrew (Nancy) and Paul (Carrie); cherished grandfather of David (Joseph) Wernette-Harnden, Nora (Kevin) Baxtrom, Linnea (Billy) Sheehan, Greta (Dane) Butera, Benjamin (Maggie) Foltin, Jake Foltin (Maya Pyrzynski), Graham Johnson, Gordon Johnson, Julia Johnson, Katie Johnson, Nicky Johnson and great grandfather of Luke, Audrey, Ellyson and Genevieve. Dearest brother to the late Kenneth, the late Robert, the late Ann Ostrander and the late Norman. Fond uncle and cousin to many.
Richard was a proud Navy veteran and attended many USS Wisconsin reunions.