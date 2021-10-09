Richard N. Kaiser, Jr.

My brother Ricky lived and died in his childhood home. He loved going to St Joseph Church and belonging to the Knights of Columbus. He lived in a neighborhood full of friends that looked at him as family. Everyone knew him, he would help anyone who needed help. Lately he was the one needing help, I want to thank everyone in the neighborhood for helping take him to doctors, and making sure he was eating, checking in on him. He looked forward to walking down the streets to see everyone, and to visit Ted and Alberto in the mornings. A special thank you to Lela for caring for him, and treating him as her brother too. Our family could not do this without the wonderful neighbors and church. Grateful to you all, Forever in our hearts. www.fagenmiller.com