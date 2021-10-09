Richard N. Kaiser, Jr.
DYER, IN - Richard N. Kaiser, Jr., age 66, of Dyer passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He is survived by his sisters Paula (Jim) Minard and Laurel (Mike) Flagg; brother Joe (Vicki) Kaiser; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Richard and Kathryn Kaiser.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 beginning with prayers at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart St., Dyer at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, Dyer at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be on Monday from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
My brother Ricky lived and died in his childhood home. He loved going to St Joseph Church and belonging to the Knights of Columbus. He lived in a neighborhood full of friends that looked at him as family. Everyone knew him, he would help anyone who needed help. Lately he was the one needing help, I want to thank everyone in the neighborhood for helping take him to doctors, and making sure he was eating, checking in on him. He looked forward to walking down the streets to see everyone, and to visit Ted and Alberto in the mornings. A special thank you to Lela for caring for him, and treating him as her brother too. Our family could not do this without the wonderful neighbors and church. Grateful to you all, Forever in our hearts. www.fagenmiller.com