DYER, IN - Richard N. Kaiser Sr. age 90, of Dyer, passed away on Tuesday January 22, 2019. He is survived by his children Ricky Kaiser, Paula (Jim) Minard, Laurel (Mike) Flagg and Joe (Vicki) Kaiser; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn.
Funeral services will be on Friday January 25, 2019, starting with prayers at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart St. Dyerat 10:00 a.m. followed by a 10:30 mass at St. Joseph Church, officiated by Rev. Ted Mauch. Interment at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Dick was born, raised and peacefully died in Dyer. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Dick was a very active member in St. Joseph Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed woodworking and had retired from Conrail in 1993.