Richard Nick Plesha
SAINT JOHN, IN — Richard Nick Plesha, 84, of Saint John, Indiana, formerly of Munster, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2021. Born in Indiana Harbor, he was the 5th child of 10 children of Joseph and Mary (nee Yelinch) Plesha. During the late fifties, he served in the US Army in Alaska, and later graduated from Indiana University, earning both a bachelor's and master's degree in Secondary Education. Richard taught in the East Chicago school system for 27 years and started his own real estate business.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol (nee Procko) Plesha whom he met on Wells Street Beach one blessed summer day; his daughter Dawn Zywiec (Bruce); sons Richard, and Jeffrey (Rebecca); granddaughter Sarah Zywiec; sister Jeanette Nolan; brother Jerry (Toni) Plesha; sisters-in-law Mary, Carol, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Mary Plesha; brothers, Joseph, John, Rudy, Robert, and Ronald; and sisters Joanne and Rosie.
Richard was a crooner and for decades, enjoyed singing in church choirs. A true fan of the Big Band era, he listened to hours of Frank Sinatra. His children knew all the words to "High Hopes" by age 5. His children, grandchild, nieces and English students also knew the words to Robert Frost poems, "Whose woods these are I think I know . . ." Quarreling and telling stories about growing up in the Harbor were some of his favorite past-times. "Did I ever tell you about the time my brother Bobby carried me out of the prairie when I cut my foot, or how my siblings and I learned to harmonize while we did the dishes? We were so good at blending sounds!"
Yes, you did Dad, a hundred times, and we wish you could tell us one more time . . .
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Evangelist Church, 10701 Olcott Ave. St. John, IN. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Thursday from 9:00-10:00 am. Interment will be at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.