SAINT JOHN, IN — Richard Nick Plesha, 84, of Saint John, Indiana, formerly of Munster, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2021. Born in Indiana Harbor, he was the 5th child of 10 children of Joseph and Mary (nee Yelinch) Plesha. During the late fifties, he served in the US Army in Alaska, and later graduated from Indiana University, earning both a bachelor's and master's degree in Secondary Education. Richard taught in the East Chicago school system for 27 years and started his own real estate business.

Richard was a crooner and for decades, enjoyed singing in church choirs. A true fan of the Big Band era, he listened to hours of Frank Sinatra. His children knew all the words to "High Hopes" by age 5. His children, grandchild, nieces and English students also knew the words to Robert Frost poems, "Whose woods these are I think I know . . ." Quarreling and telling stories about growing up in the Harbor were some of his favorite past-times. "Did I ever tell you about the time my brother Bobby carried me out of the prairie when I cut my foot, or how my siblings and I learned to harmonize while we did the dishes? We were so good at blending sounds!"