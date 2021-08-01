 Skip to main content
Richard Ortiz

GRIFFITH, IN - Richard Ortiz 79, of Griffith, IN, formerly of Lowell, IN, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. He is survived by his children: Daphne (John Sturgill) Ortiz and Jeffrey Ortiz; siblings: Carl (Myrna) Ortiz and Yolonda Miller. Preceded in death by his parents, Ignacio and Violet Ortiz; brothers: George and Ronald Ortiz; sister, Nancy Thom.

Richard graduated from Washington High School, East Chicago, IN, class of 1961 and went on to graduate from Purdue University. He retired from Inland Steel.

Private Services through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. www.sheetsfuneral.com

