GRIFFITH, IN - Richard Ortiz 79, of Griffith, IN, formerly of Lowell, IN, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. He is survived by his children: Daphne (John Sturgill) Ortiz and Jeffrey Ortiz; siblings: Carl (Myrna) Ortiz and Yolonda Miller. Preceded in death by his parents, Ignacio and Violet Ortiz; brothers: George and Ronald Ortiz; sister, Nancy Thom.