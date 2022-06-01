Richard Otterman, Sr.

HEBRON - Richard Otterman, Sr., 89, of Hebron, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2022.

He is survived by his children: Richard (Roddie) Otterman, Bonnie (Galen) Plant, Brenda Schnoor, Patrick (Patricia) Kelley; 23 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; siblings: Michael Otterman; and numerous nieces; and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; children: Tom Kelley, Tom Otterman, Linda Agans, Tim Kelley; son-in-law, Curt Schnoor; sister, Carol Napier.

Richard was a member of First Baptist Church in Lowell for 56 years and fought to have the sign "Jesus Saves, Hell is real" put up on I-65. He was a Godly man. Richard owned concessions, well known for popcorn, at Illiana Raceway for 25 years. He was also a machinist for Blaw-Knox. He was an avid sports fan, especially the White Sox, enjoyed go-cart races with his grandchildren.

Visitation, Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Funeral Service following at 12:00 p.m., all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will take place in Maplewood Cemetery with Pastor Dave Hoffman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to his church. www.sheetsfuneral.com