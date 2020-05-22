× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAS VEGAS, NV - Dr. Richard P. Bianco, 80, of Las Vegas and formerly of Gary, IN, passed away Wednesday (May 13, 2020) at home with his wife by his side, following a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Audrey Bianco, whom he married on December 31, 1994, in Chicago.

Richard was a beloved brother, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle and friend to many. He is lovingly remembered by brother, Robert Bianco and wife Gabriella; sister Marti Stedman and husband Mike; son, Dr. Richard J. Bianco and wife Tina; daughter, Tamara Ochoa and husband Joe; stepson, Jason Bianco; grandchildren: Michael and Nicholas Bianco, Zack and Hailey Bianco and Sofia and Olivia Ochoa; brother-in-law, Bruce Boling and wife Nancy; sister-in-law, Donna Oleson and husband Steve; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Born in Gary, IN, on September 4, 1939, Richard was the son of the late Richard and Martha Bianco. He graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1957. He attended Hanover College, graduating in 1963, and went on to graduate from the Indiana University School of Dentistry in Indianapolis. He served in the U.S. Navy as a lieutenant from 1967 to 1969, and following this, went on to complete his oral surgery residency at Carle Clinic in Champaign, IL, and the Indiana University School of Dentistry, Indianapolis.