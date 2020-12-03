Richard P. Garza

He graduated from Washington High School and was a member of the class of 1970. Richard was very passionate about all his various endeavors, receiving several certificates and letters of accomplishment. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology from Calumet College. While attending Calumet College, he was a member of the "ZBT" Fraternity. He worked at Inland Steel, loved photography and SCI-FI. For a short period of time was a member of Second City in Chicago IL, and never gave up on his dream of becoming a famous thespian. He was an ardent and devout Catholic and spent much of his time reading the Bible, praying and studying Catholicism. He was truly selfless, generous and passionate in helping others. Richard was an extraordinary brother, a great mentor, had an amazing sense of humor and will be greatly missed.