CROWN POINT, IN - Richard P. Underwood, Sr., age 95 of Crown Point, passed away Tuesday, August 21, 2018. He is survived by: Larry Hott, Rich (Diane) Underwood Jr., Judy (Nick) Krawczenia, Susan (John) Maslowski, Barbara Seibel, Matt Underwood, Michael (Marilyn) Underwood, Lori (David) Seberger, Emma Seibel; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife, Evelyn; son, Roger Underwood; grandson, David Krawczenia; three brothers; three sisters.
Richard was a World War II Army Air Corps veteran and member of the American Legion Post #20. He was a member of the Teamsters Retirement Club since 1985 and past president of the Crown Point Bowling Association. He was a self-employed Tractor-Trailer operator and he worked at Artim Transportation.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Sunday, August 26, 2018 from 2:00 - 6:00 P.M. Funeral services will be Monday, August 27, 2018 at PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark Wilkins officiating. At rest, Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
To express online condolences and view online obituary, please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com