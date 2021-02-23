 Skip to main content
LOWELL/SHELBY, IN - Richard Peters, 79, of Lowell/Shelby, passed away at home Friday, February 19, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine (nee Pierce); brother, Larry (Vickie Fouch) of Lowell and was preceded in death by his son, Keith.

Richard was a retired Realtor, serving many companies throughout NW Indiana including his own, Elite Realty.

He was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church, an Oblate with St. Meinrad Arch Abbey, Spiritual Advisor with St. Anthony and former member of St. Edward Catholic Church, Lowell, where he was active with the Food Pantry and Parish Council. In his retirement, Richard achieved his "bucket list" goal of becoming a Milking Goat Farmer. He proudly raised, milked and made cheese from them.

Cremation will precede Private Graveside Services in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, all through SSHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to The Share Foundation, 6617 County Rd. 300 E, La Porte, IN 46350, www.sharefoundation.org.

