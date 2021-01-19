Richard Polatewicz

AIKEN, SC - Richard was from Aiken, SC, formerly from Gary, IN, succumbed from COVID-19 . He attended Tolleston High School, retired from the US Army and US Steel, Gary, IN.
He is survived by his beloved companion, Sandy Webb; daughters: Heather Kregel, Priscilla Clarke; sisters: Julie Rajsich, Catherine Dziadosz Smith; step-daughter Sally Webb Perry; stepson Harry Webb (Annitte); grandchildren: Sarah Griffin (John), Brian Perry, Joseph Kregel; great-grands: Kaiti, Matthew, Ady, Oliver, Lilianna, Christopher, Daniel, Ethan, Luca. He was preceded in death by his wife Connie; daughter Juanita Beth; parents Edward and Marie Polatewicz.
Services will be private.
Donations can be made to Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.