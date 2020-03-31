HAYWARD, WI - Richard R. Osterman, 83, of Hayward, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Richard R. Osterman was born April 10, 1936, in Hammond, IN, the son of Clarence and Ann Marie Osterman. He was raised in and attended school in Hammond. Richard went on to marry his loving bride Mary (Sulentic) September 9, 1961. They enjoyed 43 years of marriage together, residing in the Calumet Region.

Richard was employed as a truck driver for most of his life and worked many years for Scot-Lad Foods. Richard was involved in numerous projects and endeavors throughout his lifetime. "Rich's wheels were always turning."

Richard and his wife Mary traveled the U.S., especially enjoying Michigan, Florida, and the north woods of Wisconsin.

Richard lived a fulfilled life and was blessed with many good friends and family, especially Joe O'Keefe and Steve Bozacki. He spent his last years in Wisconsin enjoying nature, playing cards, and listening to music.