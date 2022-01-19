Richard R. Peterson

On January 15, 2022, Richard Roy Peterson passed away at the age of 75. Richard was a devoted husband, an incredible father and grandfather, and a cherished friend. Those lucky enough to know him called him a multitude of names: Dick, Rich, Pete, Dog, and Ricardo to name a few. Richard never knew a stranger, and always knew how to make people feel special and important. He was a master of combining his wit, intelligence, compassion, and generosity to help his family, friends, and strangers through any situation. These attributes were evident in his tremendous success in both his personal and professional lives.

Richard was born on February 11, 1946, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Roy and Marie Peterson. He was a miracle baby and Roy and Marie's only child. Richard grew up in Pittsburgh and attended St. Teresa's Catholic School and North Catholic High School. He played baseball, basketball, and football growing up, with a strong passion for football in high school. He was the center for his team and won the city championship in 1963. He was so honored to be inducted into North Catholic's Trojan Hall of Fame in 2017 for his many contributions and lifetime work. He attended Youngstown State University on a football scholarship and graduated in 1968 with a degree in Business Administration and Marketing. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. His younger years solidified his lifelong love of all things Pittsburgh and YSU, football, and sales management.