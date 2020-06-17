× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Richard R. "Wally" Cooper

CROWN POINT, IN — Richard R. "Wally" Cooper, 61, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Jesse Brown VA Hospital in Chicago, IL.

Rick is survived by his children, Eric (Jen) Cooper, Melissa (Ryan) Cooper and Kranz and Melanie Cooper; the apple of his eye, grandson, Bentley Cooper; and love of his life, Laurie Cooper; mother, Peggy Cooper; brothers, Jeffrey (Lori) Cooper and Michael (Beverly) Cooper; sister, Shellie Cooper; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Richard G. Cooper. Rick proudly served in the U.S. Marines. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited, Crown Point Moose Lodge and Roofers Union Local #26.

Rick was a loving son, father, grandfather and had a genuine heart of gold.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, June 19, 2020, at GEISEN FUNERAL, RECEPTION & CREMATION CENTER, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Private Family Service for the family will be held with inurnment at the City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations will be accepted and put into a college fund for Rick's grandson, Bentley.

View Rick's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.