HAMMOND, IN - Richard R.Wotkun, Sr., age 89, of Hammond passed away on Tuesday, September 11, 2018. He is survived by his children: Catherine (Richard) Evers of Indianapolis, Richard (Cindy) Wotkun Jr. of Highland, John (Valerie) Wotkun of Griffith, and Ruth (Peter) Gyure of Crown Point; grandchildren: Brad, Teresa, Natalie, Ian, Renee, and Grace; and great grandchildren: Maya, Trevor, Zachary, and Julia. He was preceded in death by his wife: Ruth Lorraine; parents: Alex and Mae Wojtkunski, daughter: Mary Jo Fullerton, and son-in-law: Terry M. Bruno and sister Constance Jane Jaster. Richard enjoyed participating in the Calumet Culture Club, NIRPC, choir at St. John Bosco, music on Thursdays at the Paul Henry Gallery in Hammond. He retired from Belt Railway of Chicago. Richard was a life long music lover who enjoyed the University of Chicago Symphony Orchestra. He was well known for his interesting story telling. 'Praise the Lord, Red Board!'
A celebration of his life will take place Monday September 17, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the American Legion Hall Post 180, 2703 Jewett Street, Highland, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to The University of Chicago Symphony Orchestra or WFMT radio-WFMT.com/support- wfmt. BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.