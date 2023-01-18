August 5, 1929 - Jan. 15, 2023

NORTHWEST INDIANA - Richard "Rich" Boer - ninety-three years old and a native of Northwest Indiana - passed away peacefully in the presence of family on January 15, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri. Rich was born in Gary and raised there by his late parents Edward, Sr., and Gazella. He would go on to reside in Merrillville, Lowell, and Demotte until very late in life.

In 1950, Rich married his high school sweetheart, Vivian Sebben, and the couple were inseparable for the next sixty-three years until parted by her death in 2013.

Surviving them are their three daughters - Janice Titus (James) of St. Louis, Missouri; Susan Vanes (Thomas) of Lake Village, Indiana, and Joyce Horstmeyer (Gregg) of Lapel, Indiana - plus three grandchildren (Kevin Titus, Kathryn Vanes Soltas, and Philip Horstmeyer) with two great-grandchildren. Also surviving Rich is his brother Edward, Jr., of Merrillville.

Second only in Rich's heart to love of family was his love of sports. A multi-sport letterman at Tolleston High School, Rich tried out for the Chicago Cubs as a shortstop prospect. He was then offered a minor league contract by the team, which he declined in favor of educational pursuits. (Rich was always quick to note that the Cubs did not suffer thereby, since they soon acquired another shortstop named Ernie Banks.)But it was as an official, particularly in football, that Rich made greatest his mark on Indiana sports. As the referee of his crew, Rich officiated at seven Indiana State High School Finals - including the state's first championship game in 1973 - during a fifty-three year career. Rich was also a college football official for twenty years, appearing twice in NCAA Division II national championship games. He was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2015.In addition to being a multi-sport athlete when young, Rich was a multi-sport official when older. He officiated boys' high school basketball, girls' high school basketball (including two state finals), and men's college basketball.Rich worked at American Bridge in Gary as a construction surveyor for thirty years before transitioning to a career in banking at NBD/Gainer Bank and Citizens Federal Savings & Loan. He was named a "Distinguished Hoosier" in 2001 by the late Governor Frank O'Bannon.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Additional Visitation will be on Friday, January 20, 2023 DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Consolation from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Services beginning at 10:30 AM with Rev. Dennis Faker officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Rich was a lifelong friend to animals, especially the rescued cocker spaniel who was his constant companion during his final years. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Best Friends Animal Society, a non-profit nationwide animal rescue organization. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home to donate for masses in Rich's name.

