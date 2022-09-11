Richard "Rich" "Dick" D. Asplund, Sr.

June 19, 1943 - Sep. 2, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Richard D. "Rich" "Dick" Asplund, Sr., age 79, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Rich is survived by his children: Sheila (late Timothy) Reed, Brenda Webb and Richard (Misty) Asplund, Jr.; grandchildren: Jamie Torres, Rachel Reed, Jacob Reed, Jenifer Schuitema, Breana Webb, Douglas Webb, Jr., Zachary Cooper, Brittany Cooper and Crow Asplund; many great-grandchildren; sister, LaRita Parker; and his loving dogs: Precious, Baxter and Hershey.

Rich was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley H. Asplund; granddaughter, Sharon Reed; parents: Charles and Loretta Fugate; and brothers: Ronald and James Asplund.

Rich was a retired HVAC Service Technician having worked for Modern Heating & Cooling, Inc. in Schererville with 40 years of service. He was a volunteer fireman with the Dyer Fire Department and the Lake County Sheriff Marine Unit Recovery Diver Team. Dick was an avid outdoorsman, love to waterski and could make a total stranger laugh as he was full of wit and charm. He was a devoted family man and a very devoted Packers fan. Rich lived by the saying "Love breeds love and hate breeds hate".

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, September 16, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 6:00 PM with his son, Pastor Richard D. Asplund, Jr. officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Dick's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Visit Richard's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.