CEDAR LAKE, IN — Richard "Rich" L. Parat, age 70, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Rich is survived by his loving sister Dorothy (Raymond) Setmayer; nephews: Scott (Jennifer) Reed, Mark (Kathy) Reed and Joseph Parat; niece, Deborah Parat. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Catherine Parat; and brother, Ronald Parat.

Richard graduated from Hanover Central High School and worked at Franciscan Dyer Hospital for many years. He was an accomplished drummer, playing in many local bands during his lifetime.

Funeral Services were private per Rich's request and entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com.

