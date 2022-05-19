Jan. 17, 1947 - May 16, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Richard "Rich" Merritt, age 75, of Crown Point, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 16, 2022. Born in Chicago on January 17, 1947. He was a wonderful husband, father, grampa, brother and friend to many. He cherished his family and was so proud of all of them.

Rich married Kathleen McNeil in 1969 and they built their life together for 53 years. He loved fiercely and worked hard his whole life.

Rich is survived by his loving wife Kathleen; daughter Maureen Merritt; daughter-in-law Kristen Merritt; granddaughter Brooke Merritt; sister Diane Merritt; and several nieces and nephews and his special pal Bodhi. He was preceded in death by son Chris Merritt; parents Lillian and Christopher Merritt; in-laws Jayne and Bill McNeil; niece Tami Galloway and niece Jenifer Wilson.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 20, 2022 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. Cremation to follow.

Rich would always say, "I love you well today, I'll love you more tomorrow".

Rest well Rich. You are loved and will be eternally missed. Our hearts are broken.

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be given to St Jude Hospital or the Humane Society. www.burnsfuneral.com