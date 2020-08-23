× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard "Richie" Alan Suchoza was born September 2, 1959 in Allegheny County located in Pennsylvania the union of Michael and Mary Suchoza. Richard accepted Christ at an early age and served as altar boy at St. Benedict the Abbot Catholic Church.

Richard graduated from Peter's Township High School in 1977. His educational path began at (CCAC) Community College of Allegheny County, where he received an associate degree in Data Processing. He continued his education at the University of Pittsburgh where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science. In 1995, Richard relocated to Northwest Indiana and started his professional career at U.S. Steel, Gary Works. Sargent and Lundy, LLC of Chicago hired Rich in 1998 as a Senior IT Consultant where he worked until present day.

Rich loved to ride dirt bikes and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was very proud of his wrestling accomplishments in middle school and high school.