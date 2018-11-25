CROWN POINT, IN - Richard 'Rick' Allen Ewing of Crown Point passed on to eternal light Thursday November 22, 2018. He was the belated son of Robert and Dorothy Ewing, born on September 6, 1954. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Ewing; and children: Amy Roe (Jay) and Jake Ewing (Kate). His grandchildren were his world, Bianca, Antonio, Julian, and Jacey. Sister, Susan Gargano (Mike) and loving family.
Rick was a master welder, supervisor, teacher at GATX for many years moving onto Inland R&D. He retired in October 2017 to enjoy his life and family. As an avid outdoorsman; he loved hunting, fishing, walking his lab Boe, tending his amazing garden, watching Fox News, Chicago Cubs, Bears, And Blackhawks. He also loved his new garage and tractor that was used as more of a carnival ride for his grandsons. His words of encouragement and wisdom will be cherished and passed down by everyone who knew him.
A private service will be held at his favorite hunting grounds per his wishes. Dad, we know you wanted everything private but sorry we must recognize you for what you were, and always will be, AMAZING! In lieu of flowers and Ricks honor, 'be careful voting next year!' BURNS FUNERAL HOME , Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements.