December 10, 1957 - November 5, 2021
VALPARAISO - Richard "Rick" Cannon, 63, of Valparaiso, formerly of San Pierre, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021. He was born in Gary on December 10, 1957 to James and Ruth (Lucas) Cannon. Rick graduated from Calumet High School and made his career as the owner and operator of Industrial Controls Corporation, where he built and repaired overhead bridge cranes. He was an active member of Calvary Church in Valparaiso, and a former member of English Lake in North Judson. Rick enjoyed fishing and creating inventions. He was an engineering genius who could design a solution to any problem. Known as a "mad scientist", Rick was full of originality and imagination, which he leaves behind in the devices he made. Rick will be remembered for his creative brilliance, and hilarious personality – especially scaring the pants off his children. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.
On August 19, 1994 at the Southlake Church of God in Hobart, Rick married Linda Maultsby, who survives, along with his children: Alissa Cannon of Long Beach, CA, Rachel (Doug) Rippe of LOFS, Erin (Jack Ritchey) Cannon of Chicago, IL, Benjamin Cannon of Berwyn, IL, Lucas Cannon of San Diego, CA, Ashley Cannon of Hobart; step-children: Brian and Lisa Borens; 14 grandchildren; siblings: James Cannon, Gary Slone, Yvonne Jacobson, and Phil (Sandy) Cannon; and his beloved cat, Johnelle. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Drew Slone and Monica "Sis" Sargent.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Church, 1325 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383.