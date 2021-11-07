VALPARAISO - Richard "Rick" Cannon, 63, of Valparaiso, formerly of San Pierre, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021. He was born in Gary on December 10, 1957 to James and Ruth (Lucas) Cannon. Rick graduated from Calumet High School and made his career as the owner and operator of Industrial Controls Corporation, where he built and repaired overhead bridge cranes. He was an active member of Calvary Church in Valparaiso, and a former member of English Lake in North Judson. Rick enjoyed fishing and creating inventions. He was an engineering genius who could design a solution to any problem. Known as a "mad scientist", Rick was full of originality and imagination, which he leaves behind in the devices he made. Rick will be remembered for his creative brilliance, and hilarious personality – especially scaring the pants off his children. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.