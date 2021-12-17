Richard "Rick" Gauthier

VALPARAISO, IN — Richard "Rick" Gauthier, age 71 of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021. He is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years and best friend: Kathryn "Kay"; sister: Pamela (Dan) Vander Meyden; nephews: Brad (April) Vander Meyden, Kyle (Jamie) Vander Meyden, and Andrew (Amber) Piccirilli; and niece: Lyndi (Brent) Fox. Rick was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Lois Gauthier.

Friends may visit with Rick's family on Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 12:00 noon – 5:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. There will be a service at 4:30 PM with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rick's name to the charity of your choice.

Rick honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. He taught automotive technology for 35 years at T.F. District 215. He was a member of the National Street Rod Association and Vocational Industrial Clubs of America, receiving Automotive Service Excellence from 1976 – 2008. Rick restored numerous vehicles of the years 1935 – 1983, from the ground up. He was also named Illinois Teacher of the Year in 1990 by the AAA Motor Club and Chrysler. www.schroederlauer.com