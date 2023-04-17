PORTAGE, IN - Richard "Rick" Nunez, age 64, of Portage, and formerly of Lake Station, IN, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Family and friends may gather at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel (600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart) on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place DIRECTLY from Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church (2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage) on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Kevin McCarthy officiating. A visitation will take place at church a half-hour before Mass, at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will follow funeral services.
