Richard "Rick" "Rich" "Ricky Ticky Time Bomb" Kracich

Richard Kracich

VALPARAISO, IN - Richard Kracich, age 64, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at home with his loved ones by his side.

Richard, known by most as "Rick", some as "Rich", and a few as "Ricky Ticky Time Bomb" was born in Gary, IN to Eli and Regina Kracich. Growing up, he developed a love for pranking his sisters and the nuns at his Catholic school. To their relief, in his teen years he re-channeled his energy toward Purdue Engineering and classic cars. This came in handy, as his Camaro was the opening line to meet his wife Lisa. Rick and Lisa raised two daughters together in Valparaiso, instilling values of honesty and hard work and showing them the world via Carnival cruises.

An avid Cubs and Bears fan, Rick lived a full life: he received multiple patents for his contributions at LTV Steel, started an Engineering firm that he successfully managed for 15+ years, and restored award-winning Corvettes and Camaros. Most impressively, he accomplished all of this while prioritizing time with his family and lifelong close friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents: Regina and Eli; and his brother Kenneth. He is survived by his wife, Lisa; and his daughters: Aaren (Robby) Kimes and Jackie; his sisters: Sue (David) Talmadge and Nancy (late Dale) Waters; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at BURNS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. A visitation will be held directly at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Avenue, Crown Point, IN at 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022. Rev. Thomas E. Mischler officiating. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the GBS CIDP Foundation International https://p2p.onecause.com//gbs-cidp-donate/donate