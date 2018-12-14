Richard "Ricky" A. Pefley

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Richard Pefley age 68 of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018 surrounded by his loving family at St. Catherine Hospital.
He is survived by cousins and many other family members. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Mary (nee Drozd) Pefley, loving Aunt Adeline (Dan) Mika and several other aunts and uncles.
A visitation will be held Saturday, December 16, 2018 at ACEVEZ FUNEARL HOME, 4918 Magoun Ave., East Chicago- from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a service beginning at 11:00 a.m., with Father Steve Kosinski officiating. A burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.
Richard enjoyed fearlessly riding his bike, playing the keyboard at several churches he attended. He enjoyed being with family and friends and attending festivals and listening to music. He took great pleasure in visiting the nurses in the Cardiac Rehab unit at St. Catherine's Hospital. He received a certificate of Dedication from Ivy Tech that he was very proud of.
He will be deeply missed by his cousin and friend Cathy (Tom) Michniewicz and special friends of the Lake County Nursing and Rehab Center in East Chicago. A special thanks to Unity Hospice.
In lieu of flowers donation to any Arc Bridges Disability Services.
