Richard Robert Taylor

March 13, 1938 - Oct. 16, 2022

GLENDALE, AZ/LANSING, IL - Richard "Dick" Taylor of Glendale AZ, formerly of Lansing IL and Mesquite NV, passed away October 16, 2022.

He was born March 13, 1938, to the late Harold and Mildred Taylor. He is survived by daughter Kimberly (Taylor) Kulak; and son Randy Taylor, both of Glendale, AZ; granddaughter Kylie Kulak of Reno, NV. Preceded in death by wife of 58 years Beatrice (Higuet) Taylor; Brothers: Jim Taylor and Jerry (Sharon) Taylor.

Richard owned and operated Car Parts Unlimited in Lansing and Calumet City before retiring to Mesquite NV. Services were private.

