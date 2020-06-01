Richard S. Adams

Richard S. Adams

{{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND, IN - Richard S. Adams, age 82, of Highland passed away on Saturday May 30He is survived by his wife Betty; son Rick Adams and daughters Shelly (Kyle) Martin and Jill Adams; grandchildren Bryan and Jordan Adams, Zach, Alyssa, Kaylee and Brady Martin; Sister Elizabeth (Mel) McMahon and brothers Robert (Evelyn) Adams, Louis (San Dee) Adams and was preceded in death by brother Joseph (Irene) Adams.

Private funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic church in Highland. www.fagenmiller.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts