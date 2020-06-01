Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HIGHLAND, IN - Richard S. Adams, age 82, of Highland passed away on Saturday May 30He is survived by his wife Betty; son Rick Adams and daughters Shelly (Kyle) Martin and Jill Adams; grandchildren Bryan and Jordan Adams, Zach, Alyssa, Kaylee and Brady Martin; Sister Elizabeth (Mel) McMahon and brothers Robert (Evelyn) Adams, Louis (San Dee) Adams and was preceded in death by brother Joseph (Irene) Adams.