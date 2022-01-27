VALPARAISO, IN - Richard S. Gaczkowski, 86, of Valparaiso passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022. He was born in Gary on August 17, 1935 to Stanley and Agnes (Sak) Gaczkowski, graduated from Tolleston High School in Gary, served in the US Army, and retired from a long career with the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company (A&P). A member of Wheeler United Methodist Church, Richard enjoyed friends and family, working crossword puzzles, playing his electronic poker game, listening to country music, and very much loved kidding around.